1/1
Thalia Dee Brown
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thalia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Thalia Dee
11-20-1932 - 08-18-2020

Thalia Dee Brown, a Denver psychotherapist, died at Sunrise at Cherry Creek on Aug. 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Dee was a loving mother to Laura, Eric, and Tony Brown, who survive her along with her ex-husband William.

Born and raised in Kansas City, Dee moved to Denver in 1971 where she earned an MA in Psychology and Counseling from Boulder Graduate School. Dee achieved sobriety in 1980 and was a frequent sponsor at Denver area AA groups. She was a skilled and empathetic listener with clients, AA sponsees, and her many friends. She never lost her playful sense of humor.

A Friend writes: "Dee's unconditional devotion to helping others was steadfast and endearing. She helped people realize they are not alone and don't have to live in fear." Denver's York Street Club will hold a memorial for Dee in the coming months. Mourners can post their memories of Dee at beautifultribute.com/thalia-dee-brown/.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved