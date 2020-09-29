Brown, Thalia Dee
11-20-1932 - 08-18-2020
Thalia Dee Brown, a Denver psychotherapist, died at Sunrise at Cherry Creek on Aug. 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Dee was a loving mother to Laura, Eric, and Tony Brown, who survive her along with her ex-husband William.
Born and raised in Kansas City, Dee moved to Denver in 1971 where she earned an MA in Psychology and Counseling from Boulder Graduate School. Dee achieved sobriety in 1980 and was a frequent sponsor at Denver area AA groups. She was a skilled and empathetic listener with clients, AA sponsees, and her many friends. She never lost her playful sense of humor.
A Friend writes: "Dee's unconditional devotion to helping others was steadfast and endearing. She helped people realize they are not alone and don't have to live in fear." Denver's York Street Club will hold a memorial for Dee in the coming months. Mourners can post their memories of Dee at beautifultribute.com/thalia-dee-brown/
