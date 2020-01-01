Denver Post Obituaries
Smith, The Honorable Alfred

The Honorable Alfred Charles Smith passed away on December 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Born on December 24, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Viola Fields Smith and Henry Albert Smith, Jr., Alfred was a veteran of the United States Army, a chemist, an attorney and retired as a regional judge for the Environmental Protection Agency. He was a proud active member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He is survived by daughters, Christiana Smith-Williams and Kimberly Ann Smith; grandson Jaylon Kahlil Fields; brother Robert F. (Renate) Smith; sisters Sandra E. Edgecombe, and Joan R. (the late Richard) Braxton; brothers Thomas W. (Mary) Smith, Ronald E. (Helen) Smith, Terrence L. (Pamela) Smith; sister Melody A. (Milton) Irvin and brother Donald L. (Thomasine) Smith; many loving nieces and nephews; and his bridge and travel partner, Vickie Ensing. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary M. Vowels; brothers Henry A. Smith, III and William W. Smith; former wife Gloria L. Smith; and son William H. Smith.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Horan & McConaty, 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, CO. Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020,11:00 a.m. at Horan & McConaty, 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, CO. Burial will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery (Staging Area A) at 1:00 p.m. on the same day. Relatives and friends are welcome at the Wellshire Inn and Golf Club, 3333 South Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO following the burial.
