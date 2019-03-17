|
|
Gabel, Thelma
Stewart
1927 - 2019
Thelma died peacefully on February 21, 2019, with her daughter by her side.
Thelma was born and raised in Pueblo, CO, where she and her beloved siblings created their own rollicking adventures during the depression years. Thelma graduated from Centennial High School and went on to get her bachelor's degree from CSU.
Thelma met and married the love of her life, Pete Gabel, in 1956, and together they lived an adventure-filled life along with their family and many friends. They settled down and raised their children in Denver and considered Estes Park their second hometown. Thelma always had a smile, a cup of coffee, and a cookie ready for anyone who stopped by the house on South Fillmore St.
We'll never forget the twinkle in her eye, her infectious laugh, and her can-do spirit. She was an accomplished teacher, seamstress, traveller, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
We miss you Thelma, and to use your phrase, we were lucky, lucky, lucky to have you in our lives.
Thelma is survived by her son Duane (Annie), daughter Sharon (James Tummins), grandsons Alex (Doreen), Tom (Aubrey), Jeff (Karla), Billy, and great-granddaughters Ingrid and Carson.
A private family memorial was held on March 2nd. Memorial donations can be made to The Denver Hospice or the .
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019