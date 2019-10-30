|
Melton, Thelma
Mrs. Thelma Melton, of Plano, Texas, formerly of Denver, Colorado entered into eternal rest on October 20, 2019 in Plano, Texas.
Born in 1929 in Crowley, Louisiana, Thelma attended Crowley Industrial High School.
In her youth, she was great at playing basketball and could dribble a ball like a professional.
Thelma retired from Denver General Hospital's Department of Health and Human Services as a supervisor of Maintenance Management where she received an award from the Mayor of Denver for her outstanding service.
Thelma was her own person and did things her way.
She enjoyed fishing, cooking and gardening. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, co-workers, and friends.
She is best known for her storytelling. She was always full of jokes and funny comments and enjoyed teasing those she loved.
She was a very generous person, but would not hesitate to tell you how she felt about you.
Thelma leaves her legacy to her two living sons, Louis Cook Jr. "Juggie" (Patricia) of Casa Grande, Arizona, Ronald Melton (Ormie) of Plano, Texas and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Cheaney (husband), Kathleen Cook (daughter), Darlene Melton (daughter), Donald Melton (son), George Wilson (brother), Ben Wilson (brother), Lewis Wilson (brother), Mary "Beverly" Wilson (sister), Henrietta "Barkey" Wilson and Lou Wilson (sister).
A service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Ted Dickey West Funeral Home, located at 7990 George Bush Turnpike, Dallas, TX 75252.
Interment will be at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211.
Flowers can be sent to Ted Dickey West Funeral Home - Attn: Thelma Cheaney- 7990 George Bush Turnpike, Dallas, TX 75252.
Ted Dickey West Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas has charge of arrangements.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 30, 2019