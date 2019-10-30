Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ted Dickey West Funeral Home
7990 Geo Bush Turnpike
Dallas, TX 75252
(972) 407-6070
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Ted Dickey West Funeral Home
7990 Geo Bush Turnpike
Dallas, TX 75252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Melton Melton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Melton Melton Obituary
Melton, Thelma

Mrs. Thelma Melton, of Plano, Texas, formerly of Denver, Colorado entered into eternal rest on October 20, 2019 in Plano, Texas.
Born in 1929 in Crowley, Louisiana, Thelma attended Crowley Industrial High School.
In her youth, she was great at playing basketball and could dribble a ball like a professional.
Thelma retired from Denver General Hospital's Department of Health and Human Services as a supervisor of Maintenance Management where she received an award from the Mayor of Denver for her outstanding service.
Thelma was her own person and did things her way.
She enjoyed fishing, cooking and gardening. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, co-workers, and friends.
She is best known for her storytelling. She was always full of jokes and funny comments and enjoyed teasing those she loved.
She was a very generous person, but would not hesitate to tell you how she felt about you.
Thelma leaves her legacy to her two living sons, Louis Cook Jr. "Juggie" (Patricia) of Casa Grande, Arizona, Ronald Melton (Ormie) of Plano, Texas and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Cheaney (husband), Kathleen Cook (daughter), Darlene Melton (daughter), Donald Melton (son), George Wilson (brother), Ben Wilson (brother), Lewis Wilson (brother), Mary "Beverly" Wilson (sister), Henrietta "Barkey" Wilson and Lou Wilson (sister).
A service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Ted Dickey West Funeral Home, located at 7990 George Bush Turnpike, Dallas, TX 75252.
Interment will be at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211.
Flowers can be sent to Ted Dickey West Funeral Home - Attn: Thelma Cheaney- 7990 George Bush Turnpike, Dallas, TX 75252.
Ted Dickey West Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas has charge of arrangements.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Dickey West Funeral Home
Download Now