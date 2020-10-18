Teitelbaum, Thelma
Thelma Teitelbaum, of Denver passed away 7 weeks before her 101st birthday. Wife of the late Bernard Teitelbaum. Mother of Risa (Leonard) Teitelbaum Fisher, Ross (Colleen) Teitelbaum & Harv (Dr. Roberta Richardson) Teitelbaum. Grandmother of Matt (Kay) Teitelbaum, Adam Teitelbaum, Benjamin (Kajsa) Teitelbaum & Izzy Fisher. Great-grandmother of Signa & Liv and Maisie & Declan. A private service will be held Sunday at 1:00pm. Contributions to Arapahoe Philharmonic or Brooklyn College. Public livestream available on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel.