Thelma Teitelbaum
Teitelbaum, Thelma

Thelma Teitelbaum, of Denver passed away 7 weeks before her 101st birthday. Wife of the late Bernard Teitelbaum. Mother of Risa (Leonard) Teitelbaum Fisher, Ross (Colleen) Teitelbaum & Harv (Dr. Roberta Richardson) Teitelbaum. Grandmother of Matt (Kay) Teitelbaum, Adam Teitelbaum, Benjamin (Kajsa) Teitelbaum & Izzy Fisher. Great-grandmother of Signa & Liv and Maisie & Declan. A private service will be held Sunday at 1:00pm. Contributions to Arapahoe Philharmonic or Brooklyn College. Public livestream available on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel.




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
