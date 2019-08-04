|
|
Throm, Theodora
"Teddie"
92, born July 30, 1926 in New York and has been living in Lakewood Memory Care. She was preceded in death by husband Dr. Col. Urban L. Throm and Harold Nead; son David Nead; grandson Kevin Valin. Survived by daughter Claire (Eric) Valin of Frederick, CO; sons Stephen Nead of Denver, Lawrence (Suzy) Nead of Weatherford, Texas. She was a member of the Risen Christ Catholic Church. Teddie worked as an executive secretary and was a long time employee of the City and County of Denver and was active in the Democratic Party. She was also active in the Takayama - Denver Sister Cities project. She enjoyed her trips to Blackhawk, traveling to New Jersey and especially her trip to Takayama, Japan. She will be missed as a loving mother and friend. Funeral Service Mon., 08/05/19, 10:00 am, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Private interment, Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019