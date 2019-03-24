Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church,
2300 S. Patton Court
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Breed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Breed


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore Breed Obituary
Breed, Theodore

Ted Breed, of Lakewood passed away on March 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Nevada, Missouri on June 18, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jane; his sons Tom Breed and his wife Lisa of Durango, and Richard Breed and his wife Sandra of Lakewood; and his daughter Kristine (Savig) and her husband Stephen of Fort Collins. Ted also was blessed with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sat. 3/30/19 at 10:30 am at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2300 S. Patton Court, Denver, CO 80219. For full obituary visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now