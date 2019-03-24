|
|
Breed, Theodore
Ted Breed, of Lakewood passed away on March 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Nevada, Missouri on June 18, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jane; his sons Tom Breed and his wife Lisa of Durango, and Richard Breed and his wife Sandra of Lakewood; and his daughter Kristine (Savig) and her husband Stephen of Fort Collins. Ted also was blessed with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sat. 3/30/19 at 10:30 am at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2300 S. Patton Court, Denver, CO 80219. For full obituary visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019