Koerner, Theodore Richard
Theodore R. Koerner "Ted" was born on a farm near Sweet Water, Nebraska. His parents were Ernst Max Koerner from Verdau, Germany and Marie Martha Keilig Koerner. He died on June 25, 2019, in Parker, Colorado, from Parkinson's disease.
Ted graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 1957, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. Also he earned an MBA in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1964.
Ted loved football; he played tackle for Kearney State College, Kearney, Nebraska. He cheered for the Broncos, the Buffaloes and the Huskers.
Ted worked for United States Steel in Gary, Indiana. He then worked for Marathon Oil Company in Findlay, Ohio. His last employment was with Basin Electric headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.
He was a world traveler in conjunction with his employment. Ted went to Europe over fifty times. He stayed in a resort on the Caspian Sea, He went to the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. Ted said only two places he hadn't visited were sub-Saharan Africa and Australia.
In 1960, he married Marjorie Jane Andren in City Methodist Church, Gary. They have five children: Ted II (Sandy) Castle Pines; John, Chicago; David, Huntington Beach, California; Drew, Fort Collins; and Susan, Willits, California. They also have five grandchildren: Teddy, John, Grace, Andrew and Ivy.
A memorial service honoring him will be on Tuesday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m. at Parker United Methodist Church. The church is located at 11805 S. Pine Drive, Parker, Colorado.
Donations may be made to or a .
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019