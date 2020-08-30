1/1
Theodore Taplin
1954 - 2020
Taplin, Theodore
Day
Sept. 12, 1954 - Aug. 10, 2020

Ted Taplin died of natural causes at his home in Mill Valley, CA. Born in Denver, CO he was the son of Beatrice Taplin and the late Thomas E. Taplin. He attended Cherry Creek High School, Lewis and Clark College and University of Denver's Daniel School of Business. After graduate school he moved to New York to work for the investment banking firm Kidder Peabody & Co. In 1985 he decided to make San Francisco his home. There he devoted his time to various volunteer efforts, in particular, The Coming Home Hospice which was the first hospice dedicated to HIV-AIDS patients in San Francisco, Project Open Hand which delivered hot meals to people with HIV-AIDS, and Visual Aid Organization supplying art supplies to artists with HIV-AIDS. He helped raise funds for the construction of San Francisco Museum of Modern Art's new museum, and he worked at the de Young Museum organizing and laying out catalogues for special exhibits.
His passions were art, architecture and design; and he never tired of talking about the latest films with his friends and family. He was a skier and a world traveler. His travels ranged from trekking to Nepal's Mt. Everest Basecamp in 1987 to his many visits to Paris over his lifetime.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Taplin, his brothers Britton and Frank Taplin and 5 nieces. His older brother Thomas E. Taplin Jr. was killed at Mt Everest Basecamp in Nepal in 2015.
Ted was beloved by many. He will be missed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Marin Humane Society, www.marinhumane.org.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Memories & Condolences
