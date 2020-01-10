Denver Post Obituaries
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Theresa Ellen Larkin


1952 - 2020
Theresa Ellen Larkin Obituary
Larkin, Theresa Ellen

Theresa Ellen Larkin passed away January 8th, 2020 after a three year battle with Leukemia. She was born on December 13th, 1952 to Robert and Marie Josephine (McPhillips) Larkin in Elyria, Ohio. She is preceded in death by both her father and her mother. She is survived by her daughter Kirsten Casey (Brandon) her son, Kristjan (Tabitha) and three granddaughters, Piper, Ruby, and Josephine. She is also survived by her sisters Joan (Jesse) Villarreal and Regina White, Elyria, Ohio and brother Robert (Janet) Larkin, Billings, Montana. Terri graduated from Elyria Catholic High School, attended college in Billings, Montana at Rocky Mountain College, and went on to earn her Masters Degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Terri worked for Jefferson County Schools for 25 years and retired in May 2019. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her retired friends, her local Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, but mostly being with her grandchildren. There will be Family Calling Hours from 1-5 PM on Sunday January 12th at Drinkwine Mortuary located at 999 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton CO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the NSDAR Blue Spruce Chapter, C/O Beverly Mendicello, 11240 W. Ford Ave. Lakewood, CO 80226, or a . And please consider being tested for Be the Match to become a Stem Cell Donor.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 10, 2020
