Rivas, Theresa07/03/1941 - 11/20/2020Theresa Crisalda Rivas was born in Pueblo, Colorado on July 3,1941 to birth parents Don Garcia and Lucy (Martinez) Gonzalez. Raised and cared for by her parents Francisco Garcia and Pilar (Trujillo) Garcia. She went home to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter Renee Medina.Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jesse Rivas. Her children Mark (Amy), Nathanial ( Valerie), and Monique (Danny). Grandchildren; Tiana, Devin, Nicole, Natalie, Derrick, Dustin, Jessalynn and Allison. Great Grandchildren; Landon, Colton, Teagan and Reese. Siblings; Darlene Webster, John Garcia, Juanita Gonzales, Esperanza Gonzales, and Theresa Correa. Theresa was a loyal ,caring woman of great integrity to those that she loved and held close to her heart. Theresa will be tremendously missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and to all those who knew her and loved her. Due to COVID, private family services were held.