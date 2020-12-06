1/1
Theresa Rivas
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rivas, Theresa
07/03/1941 - 11/20/2020

Theresa Crisalda Rivas was born in Pueblo, Colorado on July 3,1941 to birth parents Don Garcia and Lucy (Martinez) Gonzalez. Raised and cared for by her parents Francisco Garcia and Pilar (Trujillo) Garcia. She went home to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter Renee Medina.Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jesse Rivas. Her children Mark (Amy), Nathanial ( Valerie), and Monique (Danny). Grandchildren; Tiana, Devin, Nicole, Natalie, Derrick, Dustin, Jessalynn and Allison. Great Grandchildren; Landon, Colton, Teagan and Reese. Siblings; Darlene Webster, John Garcia, Juanita Gonzales, Esperanza Gonzales, and Theresa Correa. Theresa was a loyal ,caring woman of great integrity to those that she loved and held close to her heart. Theresa will be tremendously missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and to all those who knew her and loved her. Due to COVID, private family services were held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved