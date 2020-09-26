1/
Therese "Tracy" McCarthy
McCarthy, Therese "Tracy"

Therese "Tracy" McCarthy passed away on September 22, 2020, two short days after her 63rd birthday, after a fierce battle with cancer. Tracy was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Eleanor McCarthy, and sister, Pat Gorman. Tracy is survived by her, sister, Marilyn deLauzon, brother, Vincent McCarthy, nieces and nephews: Chris, Keith, Craig, John, Caitlin, Tom, and by her dear friends, Lisa Green, Theresa Brockway, Barbara Reed. After a 35-year career in wealth management, Tracy tirelessly gave her time and talents to various non-profits in the Denver area, Impact 100, ADL and the Rose Andom Center. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. When not volunteering, Tracy, an avid athlete, could be found on the black diamond slopes of Colorado and Utah, and when not on her skis, Tracy would be hiking, exercising, eating or enjoying a glass of chardonnay. Tracy was a loyal friend, sister, aunt, and loved by so many. Our hearts are broken for the loss of such a kind and gentle soul. Donations can be made in her memory to Angiosarcoma Project or the Rose Andom Center.


Published in Denver Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
