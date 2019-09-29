Denver Post Obituaries
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
Thomas A. Barbour


1934 - 2019
Thomas A. Barbour Obituary
Barbour, Thomas A.
05/08/1934 - 09/25/2019

Thomas Allan Barbour of Littleton, CO passed away on September 25, 2019 at his home of 51 years.

Tom was born in Detroit, MI and after attending Michigan State and Wayne State Universities, he married his beloved wife Joyce, 64 years ago. Tom was then employed with the Prudential and Marsh & McClennan Insurance companies in Detroit. His family moved to CO in 1968 where he was the Life Insurance Manager for The Hartford, retiring in 1988.

Our sadness from his loss is great but tempered by the joy and happiness he shared with his family throughout his life of integrity.

Tom enjoyed many golf days with friends and truly loved fishing in Colorado and Florida, where he and Joyce spent 22 winter times in St. Pete, with his boys and families visiting. Tom loved driving trips from all corners of the USA and up into Quebec. Joyce and Tom traveled extensively, stopping at Civil War points. He once made an impromptu speech at the Michigan Monument at Gettysburg Battlefield where his relative is buried. They have visited Hawaii, Bermuda, most of the Bahama Islands and Barbados.

Tom is survived by his wife, Joyce; his two sons, Bill (JoAnn) and Tommy (Debra); four grandchildren, Tommy (Brittany), Tyler (Sandra), Kyle (Tawni), Melissa (Deron) Dircksen; his lovely great-grandchildren Peyton and Brody, along with Bella and Zylia; and his brother Kent (Kathy) Barbour of Michigan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary- 6601 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial, CO 80121

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any . A message of condolence may be left at www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
