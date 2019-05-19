|
Duggan, Professor Thomas A. "Tommy"
February 26, 1937 - March 4, 2019
Eldest son of Nell (Sereff) Duggan and Dr. Thomas A Duggan, originally of Wagner, SD and Denver after 1948.
Always a brilliant student, Tommy's education was lifelong. He was valedictorian of his class of 1954 at Regis high and entered the Jesuits that same year. He received his BA and MA in Philosophy from St. Louis University. He taught Latin (and general Duggan philosophy) at St. Louis University High School. He then went on to theological studies at St. Mary's, and he was ordained a Jesuit priest.
He received his PhD in philosophy at Temple University. He began his college teaching career at Regis College (now University), and was overwhelmingly popular among students and staff alike. He and the Jesuits parted company due to philosophical differences, but he kept his many friends and retained his professorship at Regis until age 74.
A sports enthusiast his whole life, Tommy could tell you players, scores, and championships from memory. In high school and college he excelled in baseball and basketball, and set several scoring records. He also received several offers of college scholarships for his basketball ability. A Denver Broncos fan, he and his brother Pat attended almost all the Bronco games together. At numerous, boisterous family get-togethers, it was "Uncle Tommy" who provided the finest wine and the funniest stories. He often thought of himself as a minstrel and/or the "world' s tallest leprechaun." He enthusiastically strummed his guitar to accompany his spirited voice, entertaining with a seemingly endless repertoire of Irish ballads and jigs. Besides teaching philosophy, he also critiqued modern culture and films. Tommy frequently boasted about his daily vigorous exercise routine. He spoiled his beloved cats, while faithfully feeding the ferals and strays that frequented his back yard.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Pat Duggan and Pat' s wife , Ann, of Cherry Hills Village. He is lovingly remembered by his sister Jo Ellen Duggan (Fran Rizzo) of Georgia , his brother, Dennis Duggan (Carol Jankunas) of Fort Collins, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Tommy enjoyed many years of adventures and travels with his long-time companion, Margie Hartman, and her devotion and caring ways anchored and buoyed him in both carefree and difficult times.
Always with a ribald story to share, and an infectious laugh, Tommy Duggan was truly one of a kind with a larger-than-life personality! A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2019