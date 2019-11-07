|
Bailey, Thomas C.
08/06/1952 - 11/01/2019
Thomas Bailey, 67, of Lakewood peacefully passed away November 1, 2019. Loving father of Tommy (Emily), Tarah and Todd; grandfather of Jolee; brother of Neb (Marty) Bailey and Debby (Ron) Moore; favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Marjorie Bailey, and sister, Barbara McCartney. Tom took great pride in operating the family business, Philnor Pharmacy, for over 30 years. He had a passion for sports, especially baseball, and music. His sense of humor was brilliant, his laugh, infectious, and his kind heart, unmatched.
Celebration of Life will be held summer 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019