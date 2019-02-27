Denver Post Obituaries
O'Leary, Thomas C.

Survived by his wife, Lois, children, Michael (Priscilla) O'Leary, Steve (Kathy) O'Leary, Laura (Rick) Loman and Tom (Patty) O'Leary, 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7th from 4-7 PM followed by a Recitation of the Rosary at 7 PM all at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8th 10 AM at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd. Burial at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Catholic Charities
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019
