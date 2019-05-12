|
Schlumpf, Thomas Charles
1954 - 2019
Thomas Charles Schlumpf, (ne Slump) died from complications of heart disease in Denver, Colorado, on January 22, 2019. Tom was born September 9, 1954, in Red Oak, Iowa. He was the fourth child of Kenneth Wayne Slump, Sr., and Florence Joan Slump. He spent his childhood years in Iowa and as a young teenager moved with his family to Fort Collins, Colorado.
Tom graduated from Fort Collins High School and attended Colorado State University. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He worked in the mortgage banking business while living in Denver as well as Fairfax, Virginia, and while living in Virginia he was married to Rebecca Schlumpf. Following his divorce he eventually returned to Denver and was employed in the financial services industry. Before his recent retirement, he worked in security.
Tom loved the Colorado outdoors and the city of Denver. He enjoyed spending time in the Rocky Mountains during all seasons. He had a keen interest in politics. Various shelter dogs were his loyal companions over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert K. Richards. He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Steve Beebe of Duncan, Oklahoma, and a brother, Kenneth Slump, Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as nieces and nephews. No services were held. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Denver Animal Shelter, 1241 W. Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80223.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019