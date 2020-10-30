Stokes, Thomas Clark
1935 - 2020
Tom Stokes, a long-standing Denver business and civic leader, died on Oct. 20. Stokes was born in Ames, Iowa, to Eva (Clark) and Earnest Stokes, and grew up in Omaha, NE. He graduated from University of Colorado with a degree in Business and Finance in 1956.
He spent 36 years working in commercial banking, first for United Bank, and then Central Banks of Colorado. He went on to serve as executive director of Gates Family Foundation, and then as president of Gates Capital Management, LLC, a private investment company.
Throughout his career, he invested time and expertise in his community. He served on a number of community boards and was an officer of several organizations, including the Metropolitan YMCA, University of Northern Colorado, Downtown Denver Partnership, Clayton Early Learning, Colorado Conservation Trust, the Gates Family Foundation, the Public Education & Business Coalition, and Denver Urban Renewal Authority. He was an active member of the Colorado Forum, and served as a Director of Colorado Public Radio. He also served on the board of directors of First National Bank of Colorado and then First National Bank of Omaha.
Stokes' contributions have had a lasting impact in Denver and in Colorado, from guiding investments in education and conservation to engaging with other business and civic leaders in long-range planning and economic development for Denver's and Colorado's future. Perhaps his most enduring impact was as a mentor and advisor to those who worked for and alongside him. He enjoyed these relationships immensely.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Stokes, his daughter Beckett Stokes and son-in-law Andrew Seelaus, and his daughter Sarah Stokes Alexander and son-in-law Nick Alexander. He had four adoring grandchildren, Eleanor and Henry Seelaus and Katie and Molly Alexander.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Clayton Early Learning, 3801 Martin Luther King Blvd, Denver, CO 80205, www.claytonearlylearning.org
.