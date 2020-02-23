|
Crow, Thomas
May 21 1935 - January 13 2020
Thomas D. Crow, beloved husband and devoted father, was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 21, 1935, grew up in North Denver, and passed away in Rifle, Colorado on January 13, 2020. He was married to Virginia Crow (formerly Carlson) for 62 years. Tom spent his adult life serving his family, scouting troops, and the Lord, at both St. Mark's and Glory of God Lutheran churches in Wheat Ridge, as he worked in sales at Sears. Retirement provided time for relaxation and travel, with several Ride the Rockies tours being a favorite. Tom was preceded in death by three grandsons and is survived by his wife Virginia, five children, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held in Wheat Ridge, Colorado this summer. Memorial donations may be sent in remembrance of Tom Crow, to The E. Dene Moore Care Center 701 East 5th Street Rifle Colorado 81650. To be contacted with service details when available or for other information please email [email protected]
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020