Oxley, Thomas D.May 19, 2020Thomas Deere Oxley died peacefully at the age of 77 on May 19, 2020. Tom was a loving husband and father with an undeniable passion for life. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Amealia S. Oxley and brother, Bob Oxley. Tom is also survived by his children, Thomas C. Oxley (Cindy) and Mary C. Hilken (Rob) and grandchildren, Caden T. Oxley and Seth W. Oxley. He is preceded in death by his son, Donald L. Oxley and shortly after Tom's death, sister Vera Lawrence also passed. There will be a private celebration of life for family in Adams County at his home, "The Spread," of 40 years. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.