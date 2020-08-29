1/1
Thomas D. Oxley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oxley, Thomas D.
May 19, 2020

Thomas Deere Oxley died peacefully at the age of 77 on May 19, 2020. Tom was a loving husband and father with an undeniable passion for life. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Amealia S. Oxley and brother, Bob Oxley. Tom is also survived by his children, Thomas C. Oxley (Cindy) and Mary C. Hilken (Rob) and grandchildren, Caden T. Oxley and Seth W. Oxley. He is preceded in death by his son, Donald L. Oxley and shortly after Tom's death, sister Vera Lawrence also passed. There will be a private celebration of life for family in Adams County at his home, "The Spread," of 40 years. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved