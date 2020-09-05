1/1
Thomas Davies Cherry M.D.
Cherry, M.D., Thomas Davies

Dr. Thomas Davies Cherry, M.D., 76, of Grand Lake, Colorado, passed away on August 22, 2020. Dr. Cherry was born in College Station, Texas. He graduated with honors from the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston and went on to become a trusted and beloved physician in Busan, Korea, later serving as Chief of Medicine at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital and completing his medical career as Medical Director at the University of Colorado. In his spare time, he loved hiking, cross-country skiing and spending time with his family and dogs. He was a loving father to his daughter, Anna Frederiksen-Cherry and her husband Joe; his son, Tom Frederiksen-Cherry; and daughter Kirsten Clough and her husband, Matt. Tom was also a doting granddad to Cori, AJ, Kaia and Gunnar. He loved life at his mountain cabin and cracking jokes with his friends and family. Dr. Cherry was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Dunnam Cherry and Minnie Pope Cherry, and is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Cherry. The family held a private burial in New Waverly, Texas last weekend and ask that any donations made in Tom's honor go toward Parkinson's research at www.michaeljfox.org or to your local animal shelter. Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 5, 2020.
