DeHerrera, Thomas
July 26, 1936 - June 21, 2020
A visitation will be held on Wed., 7/1/20 6-8pm and a funeral mass will be said on Thurs., 7/2/20 10am; both will take place at Horan and McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver 80246. For full obituary and more information, please visit HoranCares.com
July 26, 1936 - June 21, 2020
A visitation will be held on Wed., 7/1/20 6-8pm and a funeral mass will be said on Thurs., 7/2/20 10am; both will take place at Horan and McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver 80246. For full obituary and more information, please visit HoranCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.