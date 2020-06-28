Thomas DeHerrera
1936 - 2020
DeHerrera, Thomas
July 26, 1936 - June 21, 2020

A visitation will be held on Wed., 7/1/20 6-8pm and a funeral mass will be said on Thurs., 7/2/20 10am; both will take place at Horan and McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver 80246. For full obituary and more information, please visit HoranCares.com




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
