McCarthy, Thomas Francis
12/28/1931 - 11/4/2019
Thomas F. McCarthy Jr. passed away early Monday morning at the age of 87. Tom was born to Thomas and Agnes McCarthy in Elizabeth, New Jersey on December 28, 1931. Tom was a proud alumnus of St. Benedict's Preparatory School, Fordham University, and Seton Hall University. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara and served in the Army achieving the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. Tom had an entrepreneurial spirit and mostly worked in the import/export meat business. In his 40s, he moved his family to Denver for a new adventure and to pursue his love of skiing. Post-retirement he lived in Heritage Eagle Bend, where he enjoyed golf and met his friend Rose who became a big part of his life.
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his son William McCarthy and his grandson Ryan. He is survived by his 4 children, Lynn (Michael Igoe) McCarthy, Michael (Karen) McCarthy, Richard (Evangeline) McCarthy, Karen (Brook) Boehler, his daughter in law Jami Isaacson and his 6 grandchildren, Meg, Brigid, Maureen, Dan, Clare and Liam.
The Viewing and Rosary Service will be held at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary at 6pm on November 7th. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday November 8th at Risen Christ Catholic Church at 10am.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019