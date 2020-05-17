Thomas George "T.G." Crabbe
1926 - 2020
Crabbe, Thomas George "T.G."
8/10/1926 - 5/6/2020

He made our planet a sweeter, kinder place. Our loving father, thoughtful friend, wise listener. Humble and so handsome, he told pirate jokes and twirled on the dance floor. Preceded in death by his wife, Joan Crabbe, and his son Leland Crabbe. Survived by: son E.J. Crabbe (Cindy); daughters Tena Catlett (Larry) and Mary Gershwin; grandchildren Ron, Jamie, Susan, Cheryl, Tom, Dean, Inanna; six great-grandchildren; and his siblings Anne, Evelyn, Gerald and Don. Service to be scheduled. Full obituary at dignitymemorial.com


Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
