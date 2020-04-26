Higgins, Thomas June 7, 1949 - April 15, 2020 Thomas Arnold Higgins, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away on April 15 in Columbia, Missouri, with family at his side. He was 70. Born to John and Florence Higgins in Janesville, Wisconsin, Tom graduated from Janesville High School in 1967, serving as class president and football team captain. He earned a bachelor's degree from Drake University, serving as president of his freshman class and fraternity. He earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado. A born businessman, Tom became a top Amway representative while still in high school. He won the national championship for Mr. Future Business Leader of America in 1967. After serving in the Army National Guard, Tom worked for the Regional Transportation District in Colorado. He then founded Man's Appearance Center, a salon and hairpiece business. After several other business ventures, he founded Superior Products of Littleton, Colorado, an exterior remodeling company. He ran the business successfully for 15 years with his son at his side. He shared his life with his wife, Sherry, who preceded him in death, for 44 years. Tom loved playing golf, following the stock market and fishing. Tom and Sherry proudly supported Cancer League of Colorado. He was once nominated for Corporate Citizen of the Year. Tom is survived by three children, Jenna Higgins Rose (Simon) of Columbia, Missouri; Blair Higgins (Anna) of Centennial, Colorado; and Tiffany Higbee (Rustin) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; as well as four grandchildren. Memories and condolences may be shared at MillardFamilyChapels.com. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer League of Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.