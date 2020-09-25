1/1
Thomas Holmes
1971 - 2020
Holmes, Thomas
Tommy, Tom
10/15/1971 - 09/09/2020

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Thomas (Tom) Harold Holmes passed away after a short illness. He is survived by his Mom Yolanda (Jodi) Celania, Step-Dad Jack, Sister Leslie Gaithwaite and husband Clay, Nephew Jamie Holmes and wife Hailey, Great Nephews and Niece Jameson, Rylan and Kailynne, Uncle Bill Trimble and wife Rachel, Cousins Reagan and Sean Swainey, his Father, Thomas Holmes. Sr and wife Lisa, Aunt Mary Woodbury and husband Leroy, his longtime companion, Todd Hall and his many friends scattered throughout the US. He was preceded in death by his beloved Grandmother Delora Mae Jones. After Tom moved away from Iowa, he worked in a variety of food service, bar and restaurant positions in various cities across the US, but his real joy and passion came from his seasonal work as a self-taught professional tailor and dresser for Opera Colorado and the Colorado Ballet. Tom was also a talented amateur chef and baker who was happiest creating wonderful meals and baked goods for his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his family at www.gofundme.com/f/thomas-holmes - Thank you.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 25, 2020.
