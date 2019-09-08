|
Hilb, Thomas J
March 24, 1938 - August 28, 2018
Tom Hilb died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home after a short battle with cancer. Born Thomas Jerome Hilb March 24, 1938, to Isidore Hilb and Greta Lowenburg Hilb at Rose Hospital. He had one sister Connie who preceded him in death. He grew up in Denver, attended East High School and graduated from Colorado College.
Tom, an adventurer had a passion for skiing and life - which started in 1949 at the age of 12. Early on, one of his favorite things would be to take the 6th Avenue streetcar to Union Station and catch the Ski Train to Winter Park. In those days a lift ticket, train ticket and snack totaled $5.00. Tom joined the Eskimo Ski Club to perfect his skills and earned a "Letter" as a member of the Colorado College Ski Team.
In January of 1960, Tom met his life-long love, business partner and travel companion, Susan Gerard Hilb at the Red Onion in Aspen Colorado. They have four children; Peter, Dave, Kristina and Mikey and four grandchildren; Erik, Alyssa, Julien and Emil who were all brought up with Tom's spirit of adventure.
Tom's love of the outdoors and skiing led the way in business as well as in life. After college, he joined the family business, Hilb Manufacturing Company, and in 1963 started Aspen Skiwear. Aspen Skiwear grew steadily and became one of the largest manufacturers of ski apparel in the United States. He sat on the board of directors and served as Vice President of "Ski Industries of America".
In 1970, Aspen Skiwear was sold to Richton International Corporation. He remained as Chairman and CEO of Aspen Skiwear until 1980 and served as Chairman and CEO at "Hang Ten", a surf apparel company. Tom was on the board of Richton International in New York for almost 30 years. He continued in the surf-wear industry as a partner in "Ocean Pacific" and President and CEO of Op Children's Wear and Op Images.
Tom's enthusiasm for business, travel and sports carried over to his love of people and giving back to the community. He was on the board of Winter Park Ski Resort for over 20 years when it was owned by the city of Denver. He was also on the board of Webb Waring Institute for Cancer at UC Health, where he served as chairman and raised money climbing Kilimanjaro and crossing Costa Rica biking, hiking and rafting. His commitment to Denver's youth extended to his role as board member for City Year Denver. Tom made many great friends as a founding member of The Big Horn Club and a member of Young President's Organization (YPO) since 1972. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date and contributions may be made to the .
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019