|
|
Nelson, C.M. , Rev. Thomas J.
Fr. Tom Nelson, C.M., died Saturday in Denver at age 83. Fr. Tom was born in St. Louis, MO in 1936, one of five children of Robert and Mary Nelson. He was predeceased by his brother Bob (Clara, deceased), and is survived by his sisters Patricia Reinarman (Paul, deceased.) and Mary Margaret (Leon, deceased), and his brother Joe (Sally). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Fr. Tom was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of St. Louis in 1975. In 1982, he joined the Congregation of the Mission (Vincentians), a Community of Catholic priests and brothers committed to evangelizing people who live in poverty.
Fr. Tom had a number of assignments teaching at Vincentian seminaries in St. Louis, Kenya and Denver. In 1994, Fr. Tom came to Denver to serve as founding chaplain of the Colorado Vincentian Volunteers. Wherever he was assigned, Fr. Tom was active working with groups in the community serving poor and marginalized people.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at the Church of the Risen Christ, 3060 S. Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO, 80222 on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 AM, followed by a light lunch. There will be a vigil, also at Church of the Risen Christ, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7 PM. A memorial service will be held in St. Louis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations Fr. Tom worked with or a . For a list of Fr. Tom's charities and a more detailed report on his life, please go to HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 12, 2019