Thomas Hyland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas James Hyland


1968 - 2019
Thomas James Hyland Obituary
Hyland, Thomas James
"Hack"
October 25, 1968 - March 17, 2019

Thomas James "Hack" Hyland, III passed away peacefully at home in Denver on March 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Denver on October 25, 1968, attended Denver Public Schools (Dora Moore, Morey, and East), and earned a B.A. in English from the University of Colorado. He worked as an independent landscaper and was a beloved fixture in his 7th Avenue neighborhood. Hack was passionate about writing, story-telling, acting, theatre, politics, the Nuggets and the Broncos, and he deeply loved his family, friends and community. His kindness, humility, humor, and joyful nature will be missed by all those who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Thomas James Hyland and Phyllis McEvoy Hyland; his siblings, Kinsley (William) Alexander, John Timothy "Jake" Hyland and Joshua Emmanuel Hyland (all of whom reside in Denver); and many close extended family members.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2019
