|
|
Byrne, Thomas Joseph
06/17/1944 - 07/07/2019
Tom passed away at home on 07/07/2019, leaving behind his wife Brenda (Kahn) Byrne, as well as his children and grandchildren. Funeral services Fri, 08/02/2019: 12pm at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and Celebration of Life at 4pm at The Irish Rover. Contributions to Colorectal Cancer Research Fund at https://giving.cu.edu/fund/colorectal-cancer-research or mail checks to University of Colorado, 13001 E. 17th Place, Mail Stop A065, Aurora CO 80045, note fund 0222546 and Tom's name in memo.
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019