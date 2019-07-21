Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
The Irish Rover
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Byrne


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph Byrne Obituary
Byrne, Thomas Joseph
06/17/1944 - 07/07/2019

Tom passed away at home on 07/07/2019, leaving behind his wife Brenda (Kahn) Byrne, as well as his children and grandchildren. Funeral services Fri, 08/02/2019: 12pm at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and Celebration of Life at 4pm at The Irish Rover. Contributions to Colorectal Cancer Research Fund at https://giving.cu.edu/fund/colorectal-cancer-research or mail checks to University of Colorado, 13001 E. 17th Place, Mail Stop A065, Aurora CO 80045, note fund 0222546 and Tom's name in memo.
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now