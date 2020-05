Stolte, Thomas L. "Tom"10/5/1931 - 05/08/2020Tom Stolte, was born October 5, 1931 in Afton, Missouri and passed away on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sherry and children. He will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, see cfcscolorado.org