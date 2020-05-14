Stolte, Thomas L. "Tom"
10/5/1931 - 05/08/2020
Tom Stolte, was born October 5, 1931 in Afton, Missouri and passed away on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sherry and children. He will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, see cfcscolorado.org
10/5/1931 - 05/08/2020
Tom Stolte, was born October 5, 1931 in Afton, Missouri and passed away on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sherry and children. He will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, see cfcscolorado.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from May 14 to May 16, 2020.