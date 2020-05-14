Thomas L. "Tom" Stolte
1931 - 2020
Stolte, Thomas L. "Tom"
10/5/1931 - 05/08/2020

Tom Stolte, was born October 5, 1931 in Afton, Missouri and passed away on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sherry and children. He will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, see cfcscolorado.org




Published in Denver Post from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
