Landauer, Thomas

August 4, 1939 - August 12, 2020



Thomas C. Landauer, lifelong resident of Denver, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 12, 2020. He was 81.



Quick with a poem to mark special occasions, Tom captured the essence of life's great milestones in hand-scrawled rhymes and couplets.



In honor of his custom

An attempt is here embarked on

To present an image of Tom in poem

By those who knew and loved him.



For Tom tradition held the key

With a stress on faith and family

His dedication went unsurpassed

for reunions, gatherings and the Cathedral Mass.



As son and friend and brother

As father and grandfather

Tom was true to those he knew

His attention didn't falter.



No fools did he suffer

Bushy eyebrows they spoke clearly.

A quizzical arch would greet the sap

And he'd wryly ask "Oh really?"



To describe him as an auto man

Sums up his lifelong passion

Be it appreciation for classic cars

Or rebuilding brakes and transmissions.



History facts and figures were

The currency he banked in

Tom was a vast encyclopedia

Of useful information.



He was always ready with a tale to tell

Of daring and adventure,

By Little Orly, Hernan Cortez

Himself the star as well.



Tom played the harmonica to shoot the breeze

And charmed by Herb Alpert he whistled with ease.

The Kingston Trio alone moved his heart

All four of his kids knew the lines to each part.



A puzzle never did exist

He didn't relish tackling

Whether Rubik's cube or necklace knot

Or JeffCo Court debacling.



The Denver Broncos were the team

He held enduring hope in

But often they became 'The Donkeys' to reflect a sub-par season.

Two season tickets at Mile High

a 30 year possession

Sleight of hand and a lottery ticket could get an extra kid in.



A pastime that led all the kiddies to holler-

A sly grab at the chin and a cackling,

"How's your loller?"



Urban wildlife was a source

Of back porch recreation

Squirrel skunk and magpie offered

A love-hate fascination.

For stealing his fruit and squatting in rafters

He was always on the lookout to "teach those bastards."



A cantankerous sort in disposition

A man not soon forgotten

Dear Old Dad

you will be missed

You've left an enduring impression.



Tom leaves behind four children:

Katherine Laura Tom and Rob.

Seven grandchildren too

Make up his brood

His legacy carries on.





