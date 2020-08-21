Landauer, Thomas
August 4, 1939 - August 12, 2020
Thomas C. Landauer, lifelong resident of Denver, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 12, 2020. He was 81.
Quick with a poem to mark special occasions, Tom captured the essence of life's great milestones in hand-scrawled rhymes and couplets.
In honor of his custom
An attempt is here embarked on
To present an image of Tom in poem
By those who knew and loved him.
For Tom tradition held the key
With a stress on faith and family
His dedication went unsurpassed
for reunions, gatherings and the Cathedral Mass.
As son and friend and brother
As father and grandfather
Tom was true to those he knew
His attention didn't falter.
No fools did he suffer
Bushy eyebrows they spoke clearly.
A quizzical arch would greet the sap
And he'd wryly ask "Oh really?"
To describe him as an auto man
Sums up his lifelong passion
Be it appreciation for classic cars
Or rebuilding brakes and transmissions.
History facts and figures were
The currency he banked in
Tom was a vast encyclopedia
Of useful information.
He was always ready with a tale to tell
Of daring and adventure,
By Little Orly, Hernan Cortez
Himself the star as well.
Tom played the harmonica to shoot the breeze
And charmed by Herb Alpert he whistled with ease.
The Kingston Trio alone moved his heart
All four of his kids knew the lines to each part.
A puzzle never did exist
He didn't relish tackling
Whether Rubik's cube or necklace knot
Or JeffCo Court debacling.
The Denver Broncos were the team
He held enduring hope in
But often they became 'The Donkeys' to reflect a sub-par season.
Two season tickets at Mile High
a 30 year possession
Sleight of hand and a lottery ticket could get an extra kid in.
A pastime that led all the kiddies to holler-
A sly grab at the chin and a cackling,
"How's your loller?"
Urban wildlife was a source
Of back porch recreation
Squirrel skunk and magpie offered
A love-hate fascination.
For stealing his fruit and squatting in rafters
He was always on the lookout to "teach those bastards."
A cantankerous sort in disposition
A man not soon forgotten
Dear Old Dad
you will be missed
You've left an enduring impression.
Tom leaves behind four children:
Katherine Laura Tom and Rob.
Seven grandchildren too
Make up his brood
His legacy carries on.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 21, 2020.