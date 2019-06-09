|
Williamson, Thomas Lee
June 12, 1941 - June 6, 2019
Thomas Lee Williamson, 77, died peacefully on June 6th, 2019 surrounded by his wife of 34 years and his 4 daughters. Tom was an avid reader with a passion for history; he loved riding motorcycles, RVing, and sharing stories of his family; and he was a faithful friend of Bill W for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Ginger Williamson; daughters, Dayna Provitt and Tori Masterson; step-daughters, Michelle McGuire and Melissa Carpenter; brothers, Gill Williamson and Dan Williamson; 12 grandchildren; and two Goldens. A memorial service will be held at the Parker United Methodist Church on July 1st, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.goldenrescue.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 9, 2019