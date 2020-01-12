|
|
McDonald, Thomas
Thomas A McDonald, a long time Colorado Resident and Lifetime Bronco Fan Passed away in Chandler, Arizona on January 1st, 2020. Devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survived by Daughter, Jennifer, Son-in-law, Duffy, and loving grandchildren, Taylor, Tori, Tanner, Tucker, and Tiegan. Services will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, CO at 9:30 am on January 18th, followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery. Donation to "Make A Wish" in lieu of Flowers.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020