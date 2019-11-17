Denver Post Obituaries
1948 - 2019
Thomas Neldon Zanetell Jr. Obituary
Zanetell, Thomas Neldon, Jr.

Thomas "Tom/Tommy" Neldon Zanetell Jr., 71, passed away at his home in Pueblo West, Colo. on Nov. 13, 2019.
Tom was born on Dec. 20, 1948, to Thomas Sr. and Betty Zanetell in Pueblo, Colo. He graduated from Aurora Hinkley High School in 1966.
Tom's vast career was in the construction and mining industry, he worked for the following companies throughout his life: Holloway, Martin K Eby, Peter Kwiett, Harrison Western Company, Cooley Gravel, Aggregate Industries, Asphalt Specialties, Inter Mountain Equipment Company, Multi-Serve, Frontier Materials and Beltramo and Sons. He was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 9, AFL-CIO. Tom enjoyed anything that had a throttle on it but mostly cars. If he wasn't building them or restoring them he was racing them either on circle tracks or drag strips. He had a special love for his 32 Hudson and his 40 Ford.
Tom is survived by his wife, Janet; one son, Scott (Gerri Jean) Zanetell; two step-sons, Nathan (Erica) Ziegman and David Ziegman (Maggie); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Gerry Zanetell; and sister-in-law, Debbie Zanetell; his first wife, Maryln Zanetell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Please contact the family (719) 647-2014 for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to of Pueblo, 4104 Outlook Blvd., Bldg. B, Pueblo CO 81008.
Online condolences may be made at www.MontgomerySteward.com. Montgomery & Steward Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019
