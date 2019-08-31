|
|
Obermeier, Thomas
December 21, 1933 - August 14, 2019
Thomas Obermeier grew up in Wilmette, Illinois. He went to New Trier High School and then to the University of Illinois. He was not particularly successful the first time at University and joined the Air Force. When he completed 4 years in the Air Force as a navigator flying C-121 Super Constellation, he went to the University of Colorado majoring in architecture receiving both bachelors and master's degrees. In 1961 he met Victoria Gaskin and married her a short time later. They were married 32 years and had four children. In 1966 he was one of the founding partners of McOG Architecture which later became OBG and then OZ Architecture. After leaving OZ, he started the firm OS Architecture. While Tom was very proud of his children, much of his life was filled with his three passions: architecture, art and fly fishing. He was successful at all of these. He is survived by his four children: Claire (Jose) Chavez, Guy (Sue) Obermeier, Nel (James) Lenhart and Sarah (Todd) Parker; his two ex-wives Victoria Gaskin Obermeier and Christine Bohlinger Poe; his brother Art and his sister Ethel Tincher. He has 8 terrific grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on September 6th at 4pm at the Museum of Nature and Science.
In lieu of flowers you may direct memorial donations to the CU Foundation, either online (at giving.cu.edu/obermeier, by phone, (303-541-1290), or by check payable to the CU Foundation (PO Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217-9915) or donations can me made to The Art Students League at ASLD at 200 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203, https://asld.givingfire.com/fund=3944.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, 2019