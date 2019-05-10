|
|
Young, Thomas R.
Nov. 9, 1930 - May 2, 2019
Tom was born November 9, 1930 in Peoria, Illinois to DeSales and William Young. He graduated from New Trier High School in 1948. He attended Colorado School of Mines and graduated in 1952 with an Engineer of Mines degree. He obtained his law degree from the University of Denver in 1966. Tom practiced law, specializing in mineral law, for many years. Tom was an accomplished business man who led with the highest standards and character. Tom married Mary Patricia Brennan on September 20, 1958. Their commitment and dedication to each other is a testament to their unending love. Tom and Mary celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in September 2018. An avid outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed skiing, hiking, bicycling and fly fishing. Tom was an active member of the OHG in Cooper Mtn for many years, a member of the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Association and a member of Light of the World Catholic Church. Tom is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Mary and six children, Mary Cavarra (Joe), Tom Young (Sherri), Anne Reese (Sam), Jim Young (Kathy), Bill Young and Joan Young, thirteen grandchildren, his brother John Young and many nieces and nephews. The family is holding a private service at Mt Olivet Chapel and a celebration of life event will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post from May 10 to May 12, 2019