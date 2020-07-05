Gutrich, Thomas Robert
February 2, 1943 - June 25, 2020
Thomas Robert "Tom" Gutrich of Cherry Hills Village, CO; aka "GUTS", "Tommy", and "Poppy", passed away on June 25, 2020. Tom was born in the town of Beverly on the south side of Chicago on Groundhog Day 1943; the third child and son of seven children of Michael & Kathryn Gutrich. Michael was a career salesman and avid joke-teller, while Kathryn was a homemaker and Irish spitfire. Tom graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1960 where he was a basketball star in the Catholic league, attended Chicago Quigley Seminary for one year-where he considered priesthood but reportedly was also a softball left-fielder extraordinaire-before entering the University of Notre Dame where he enjoyed all sports, but also focused on his studies, graduating in 1965. Most notably from his early Chicago days, Tom met a girl from the other side of Beverly, who attended Longwood High School, and, on April 25, 1959, he asked her out to a movie downtown. And they've been together ever since! Tom married Peggy Ann Gallagher October 9, 1965 at St. Barnabas Church in Chicago, Illinois and began his CPA career with Arthur Young & Company.
Following the birth of their first child Peter, Tom & Peggy headed west to Colorado to build their family, where they had been drawn ever since Peggy attended Loretto Heights College in Denver. Grow their family they did, with the additions of three more sons Stephen, Mark & Danny and a daughter Nancy. He had a stint at Paul Schmitz & Co. before his interests led him to Huskin & Co in 1968. During this time, Tom discovered his passion for real estate development and founded the Gutrich Development Company in 1972. He relished his independence and thrived by incorporating his love of varied landscaping and water elements into the unique Creekside office parks built throughout the Denver area. He also survived the Denver real estate crash of the late 1980s. In subsequent years, Tom moved on to other notable development projects and financial service work to evolve and successfully navigate through the years. Throughout his busy work career, Tom participated in "every activity" five kids could conceive, as parent and often coach: baseball, basketball, football, wrestling, lacrosse, golf, tennis et al. Tom & Peggy were active and involved parents in their children's school and friends' lives; the Gutrich house was always welcoming; the more the better! Tom was a faith-filled man throughout his life, attending Mass often and supporting many philanthropic causes; including active support of Mullen and Kent high schools. He loved the mountains, Colorado sunsets, golf at Cherry Hills Country Club and perching on the patio to greet friends.
Mostly he loved people and sharing time with his many friends. He believed in multiple dessert strategies (notably that Haagen-Dazs ice cream should never be wasted in a milkshake), appreciated a good joke (especially in its retelling), liked to listen to favorite music extra loud (even if just w/ his left ear), and he always put his family first; of whom he was exceptionally proud.
Tom is survived by his wife and lifelong love, Peggy, and four of their five children: Stephen(Lynne) Gutrich w kids Kaitlin, Alyssa, Sarah & Charlotte; Mark (Eileen) Gutrich w kids Morgan, Hannah, Amanda & Matthew; Dan (Becky) Gutrich w kids Isabel & Henry; and Nancy (Jason) Weissert w kids Addison, Thomas & Maggie; all of whom settled in southeast Denver. Eldest son Peter passed away in April 2015; a heartache still felt by them all. Additionally, Tom is survived by sisters Janet (Jan) and MaryKay (Bill) and brother Kenny (Jeanne) of Chicago area. His parents and brothers Mickey, Richie and Billy precede him in death.
Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral mass attendance is limited and by invitation only. Funeral mass will be on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Church of the Risen Christ - via their You Tube channel: reachable by typing 'Risen Christ Denver' on YouTube website.
Tom would have enjoyed having lots of family, friends, business associates, and neighbors at his funeral for a final farewell; so please consider joining the online mass. The family hopes to have a more joyous and inclusive celebration of life, at a later date, to remember this beloved husband, caring father, courageous businessman, inspiring coach, and loyal friend.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to non-profit at www.BestDayPossible.org
Please share condolences at HoranCares.com