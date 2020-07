Gutrich, Thomas RobertFebruary 2, 1943 - June 25, 2020Thomas Robert "Tom" Gutrich, 77, of Cherry Hills Village, CO, passed away on June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral mass attendance is limited and by invitation only. Funeral mass will be on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Church of the Risen Christ - via their You Tube channel: reachable by typing 'Risen Christ Denver' on YouTube website. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com