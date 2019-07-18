Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
University Club
1673 N. Sherman St.
Thomas Vincent


1931 - 2019
Thomas Vincent Obituary
Vincent, Thomas
Newland
02/21/31 - 05/25/18

Thomas Newland Vincent, MD, died in Golden, CO on May 25, 2018. Born February 21, 1931 in Salt Lake City, UT, he was preceded in death by wife, Eleanor Van Poole, mother Helen (Price) Vincent, and brother Stuart.
He is survived by sons Thomas N Vincent, Jr. , William H Vincent (Sally), and John S Vincent-Morrison (Lisa), grandchildren Sage and Joy Vincent, MI, as well as nieces and nephews.
Tom was raised in Denver in the Price households in the Washington Park and Bonnie Brae areas of Denver. Tom was active as a youth in Highlander Boys, and worked at Elitch Garden's Theater. A life-long musician with perfect pitch, he started playing violin when he was 4.
Tom graduated Princeton University with a BS in Chemistry in 1952. Drafted into the US Army, he was stationed at Walter Reed performing research, where he developed a love for medicine. He graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine MD and practiced pathology at Mercy Medical Center in Denver for the majority of his career.
He belonged to Rotary and Wellshire Presbyterian Church where he sang in the Adult choir; in his later years, he was a member at First Universalist Church. Tom traveled extensively, was an active bridge player and loved classical music, supporting Friends of Chamber Music and Colorado Symphony.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lutheran Collier Hospice Center for dedicated and compassionate care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the University Club 1673 N. Sherman St. from 3-5 PM on July 20, 2019.
Memorials to Denver Hospice, The Friends of Chamber Music, or First Universalist Church.
Published in Denver Post from July 18 to July 20, 2019
