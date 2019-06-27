|
|
Phillips, Thurman P.
May 28, 1946 - June 15, 2019
Born Denver, CO; died Independence, MO. Youngest son of C. Eva & Ernest J. Phillips; 2 sibling brothers, 4 half-brothers, 2 half-sisters. Graduated from Montrose High School; retired custodian from Grand Junction School District, CO. Married twice, 5 sons, 2 daughters, numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. Informal memorial gathering at 11:00am, Wikiup Clubhouse, 6500 E. 88th Ave, Henderson, CO; potluck to follow service.
Published in Denver Post on June 27, 2019