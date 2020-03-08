|
Lundin, Tim
Tim Lundin, 45, passed away on February 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00 AM, at Flatirons Church, 355 W South Boulder Rd, Lafayette, CO 80026. Interment with Military Honors will follow and begin promptly at 2:30 PM at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Tim is survived by his wife, Erin Stenzel; his parents, Dorothy (Natoli) and Dennis Bednarski; brother and wife, David D. and Lisa Bednarski; sister, Kellie Bednarski; stepsiblings, Ann Ciombor, David A. Bednarski; nine nieces and nephews; and other beloved friends and family.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 8, 2020