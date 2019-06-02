Home

Timothy Fitzgerald


1941 - 2019
Timothy Fitzgerald Obituary
Fitzgerald, Timothy
06/04/1941 - 5/21/2019

Tim was born in Denver, Colorado June, 4th, 1941 to Mabel Madson and Leonard Fitzgerald passed in his sleep in Wheat Ridge, Colorado from advanced cancer after an extended battle.

Son, Student, Service member, employee, husband, business owner, father, volunteer, politician and friend.

He is survived by his two sons Eric and Greg, four grandchildren Tierney, Evan, Kassidy and Alexander, two great grandchildren Emmett and Declan.
Tim was a Graduate of Wheat Ridge High School, Regis and the University of Washington. Tim leaves a legacy of contribution involved in the Democratic party, volunteering with The Action Center and service as a Wheat Ridge Councilman.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019
