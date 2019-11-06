|
|
Ondahl, Timothy J.
3/12/1938 - 10/20/2019
Tim grew up in Montevideo, MN and died in Denver, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Louetta Ondahl, his wife Barbara Peterson and brother in law James Rabenberg. He is survived by his sister Mary Rabenberg Mobridge SD, niece Rachel (Ben) Rust Woodbury MN, nephews Robert (Cora) Rabenberg Mandan ND and Timothy (Tabetha) Rabenberg of Bismarck ND, great nieces and nephews: Mya and Jackson Rabenberg Mandan ND, Paige and Jacob Rabenberg Bismarck ND, Mathew and Katherine Rust Woodbury MN, grandchildren Lindsey and Chase Dornbusch and dedicated friends and caretakers Keri and Brian Dornbusch Denver and Granby CO. Tim also leaves many friends in Denver, Minnesota, Granby CO and across the country.
Tim spent most of his career serving in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, first as chaplain in New York NY, Terre Haute IN, Englewood CO, and Atlanta GA. He also served in various Bureau of Prison positions in Washington DC, Talladega AL, Rochester MN, La Tuna TX and Dallas TX. Tim was an avid skier, ski instructor, golfer, basketball and football fan. Tim and Barbara volunteered at Meals on Wheels and with Maryknoll in Tanzania, Africa. His pups Toby, Benedict, Chaucer and Belle brought him great joy.
Funeral Mass followed by luncheon reception will be at St. Dominic Parish on Friday November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. Inurnment of Barbara and Tim's cremains will take place in Montevideo MN at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers send donations to:
Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers
Mission Account #1156 of Fr. John Eybel
Treasury Department
P.O. Box 306
Maryknoll, New York 10545
Write "Memory of Tim Ondahl" on check.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 17, 2019