Timothy John Lightburn
1951 - 2020
LIGHTBURN, TIMOTHY JOHN
TIM
JULY11, 1951 - JULY 14 2020

Tim Lightburn died peacefully at home. He was a musician and caring son and brother, an honest and thoughtful man. We miss him.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Nadine. He is survived by his siblings and their partners, Rick Lightburn and Barbara Schmittel, and Linda and Thacher Carter and their children, Dan and Cydni. And his cousins, Cindy, John, Megan, Brendan, Hannah and Kelly.
He was a man who lived with a clear understanding of who he was.


Published in Denver Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
