Timothy Mullin
Mullin, Timothy

Timothy Patrick Mullin, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. Born in Albion, NE, he was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ruth, his siblings Tom, Jim, Jerry, Joe, and Patsy. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sandra Lee Mullin, his children Melanie Mullin, Shelly Schulein, Mark Mullin, his brother Patrick, his sisters Judy and Mary, along with his seven adoring grandchildren Cassie Mullin, Mark, Jonathan and Layne Schulein and Timothy, Theodore and Maelin Mullin. Timothy spent his life dedicated to selflessly caring for his family while constantly creating and inventing. He was a master craftsman, avid golfer and a devoted Denver Broncos fan. The light and love he shared with those closest to him will forever be missed. We love you Papa. A service will be held to celebrate Timothy's life on Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 pm, Light of the Word Catholic Church in Littleton, Colorado. No reception to follow due to COVID-19.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
