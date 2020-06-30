Timothy Whealon

Whealon, Timothy
Timothy ("Tim") Patrick Whealon, age 54, passed away at his home in Arvada, Colorado on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Tim expressed kindness to all those around him and always lit up the room with his beautiful smile. Tim had a big heart and deeply loved his family and friends and was very passionate about his pets. He was a loyal son, brother, partner, uncle and friend.
Tim graduated from the University of Colorado at Denver. He spent most of his life in Colorado enjoying time with his partner and family in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. One of his favorite places to visit was Estes Park. He spent most of his career working in the restaurant industry where he was able to share his kindness and vibrant personality with his guests. He was a skilled repairman who had an incredible knack for design and could transform any space into a beautiful room. Tim also created Christmas ornaments for his friends and had the ultimate lego collection.
Tim is survived by his partner of 19 years, William M. Dunham of Raleigh, NC; his mother, Patricia Whealon of Littleton, CO; his brothers, John Whealon; Todd Whealon and his wife Kristen and niece Reese. He was preceded in death by his father, John Daniel Whealon. Tim's happiness and radiance was felt no matter where he traveled. On annual trips to North Carolina, Tim enjoyed caring for William's mother, Gladys Dunham and developed great relationships with family and friends. Tim's natural intrigue and curiosity created a friendly environment for discussion and learning. Tim's memory will live on in the likes of Gladys and Allen Dunham, Heather Rae Hager, Anthony, Debbie and William Richard, Susan Guillot, and the Raney and Vaughn families, among many other loving relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of his absence. He donated his life saving organs to give someone else a second chance at life. A celebration of life gathering will be held on July 7, 2020. Additional details to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.aspca.org/donate
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 30, 2020.