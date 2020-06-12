Janus, TomaOct. 24, 1936 - June 8, 2020Toma Janus, born in Croatia, a Colorado resident since 1967, passed away on June 8th. He is preceded in death by his wife, Angela, and daughter, Mary Ann. He is survived by his son, David (Laurie), and grandchildren, Caitlin and Ryan. Rosary to be held on Mon. June 15th at 5pm at The Little Ivy Chapel. Funeral Mass Tues. June 16th at 10AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.