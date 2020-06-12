Toma Janus
1936 - 2020
Janus, Toma
Oct. 24, 1936 - June 8, 2020

Toma Janus, born in Croatia, a Colorado resident since 1967, passed away on June 8th. He is preceded in death by his wife, Angela, and daughter, Mary Ann. He is survived by his son, David (Laurie), and grandchildren, Caitlin and Ryan. Rosary to be held on Mon. June 15th at 5pm at The Little Ivy Chapel. Funeral Mass Tues. June 16th at 10AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Rosary
05:00 PM
The Little Ivy Chapel
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
