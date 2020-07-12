I remember her and my mom sitting in our kitchen drinking coffee. They always had something to laugh about. We lived across the alley from each other. A very nice and warm family. I remember one day waking up and Valerie had sleepwalked into our home. The good ole days when we didn't have to lock our doors. My sincerest condolences to you all. Cherish your memories.

Betty (Martinez) Alarid

Neighbor