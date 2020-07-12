Trujillo, Tomi Ann
Tomi Ann Trujillo, 92, was a champion. She raised five children where the music, singing, dancing and family gatherings never stopped. She was one of thirteen siblings and her utmost love was family. Her passion was swing and Mexican dancing, singing, making quilts, playing cards and shopping. She made the best homemade tortillas and no one ever left her place hungry. She never missed a Rockies game, loved people and loved life. Tomi was the life of the party. She made the best Halloween costumes and loved to frighten those who heard her "spooky stories". Our mom left us peacefully on June 28, 2020 surrounded by her children. She is survived by her son Smokey (Helen) Espinosa, daughters Valerie (Frank) Ayala, Veronica (Michael) Ortega, Vada (Dennis) Martinez & Vanessa (Sam) Lucero; grandchildren Estrella, Santana, Tino, Brenda, Frankie, Nicole, Timmy, Tommy, Dustin, Miquela, Adam, Alex & Ajay; great grandchildren Diego, Sofia, Ayla, Kiki, Donovan, Destiny, Harper, Grant & Major. Due to Covid-19, celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Hospice, Wheat Ridge, CO. Online condolences at allstatescremation.com
