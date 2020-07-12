1/1
Tomi Ann Trujillo
1928 - 2020
Trujillo, Tomi Ann

Tomi Ann Trujillo, 92, was a champion. She raised five children where the music, singing, dancing and family gatherings never stopped. She was one of thirteen siblings and her utmost love was family. Her passion was swing and Mexican dancing, singing, making quilts, playing cards and shopping. She made the best homemade tortillas and no one ever left her place hungry. She never missed a Rockies game, loved people and loved life. Tomi was the life of the party. She made the best Halloween costumes and loved to frighten those who heard her "spooky stories". Our mom left us peacefully on June 28, 2020 surrounded by her children. She is survived by her son Smokey (Helen) Espinosa, daughters Valerie (Frank) Ayala, Veronica (Michael) Ortega, Vada (Dennis) Martinez & Vanessa (Sam) Lucero; grandchildren Estrella, Santana, Tino, Brenda, Frankie, Nicole, Timmy, Tommy, Dustin, Miquela, Adam, Alex & Ajay; great grandchildren Diego, Sofia, Ayla, Kiki, Donovan, Destiny, Harper, Grant & Major. Due to Covid-19, celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Hospice, Wheat Ridge, CO. Online condolences at allstatescremation.com.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
I remember her and my mom sitting in our kitchen drinking coffee. They always had something to laugh about. We lived across the alley from each other. A very nice and warm family. I remember one day waking up and Valerie had sleepwalked into our home. The good ole days when we didn't have to lock our doors. My sincerest condolences to you all. Cherish your memories.
Betty (Martinez) Alarid
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
Aunt Tomi you will be ,issued Ill always remember the fun times we shared with you may God bless you.
Love you Roberta Ayala Sisneros
Roberta Sisneros
Family
