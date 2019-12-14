|
Hatcher, Tommie Hutchison
Tommie, 101, of Denver, Colorado, passed away at home, peacefully and with great dignity on December 9, 2019. Tommie was born in Dermott, Arkansas on June 12, 1918 to Tommie and Walter Hutchison. She grew up in Little Rock. Tommie graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1939 with a degree in Home Economics. In 1942, Tommie met and married the love of her life, Martin Teaford Hatcher, a handsome, young Naval aviator who was soon to be deployed to the war in the Pacific. She spent much of her life as a happy and supportive Navy wife, moving around the world and raising her family. In 1961, her husband retired from the Navy, and the family moved permanently to Colorado where Tommie enjoyed, among other things, graciously entertaining, making lifelong friends, playing excellent bridge, traveling the world, and winter vacationing in Mexico for over 20 years. It was often said that Tommie showed us how to live with a magnificence that was full of elegance, grace, and love. She was truly an amazing woman.
Tommie was preceded in death by her husband in 2006, a daughter, Janet in 1947, and a son, Terry in 1956. She is survived by her three daughters: Tommie Magnuson (Roger) and Judy Aguilar (Enrique) all of Castle Rock; Robin McKay (Roger) of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada; and a granddaughter, Kallee Noel (Andrew Wilkinson) of Santa Cruz, CA.
Private burial services will be held. There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be decided. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Tommie's name to SMILE TRAIN, 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or a .
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019